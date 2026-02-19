Drug-Resistant Salmonella Linked to Moringa Supplement

Key TakeawaysA multistate Salmonella outbreak has been linked to Rosabella-brand moringa capsules, sickening people in seven statesThe bacterial strain involved is resistant to standard antibiotic treatmentsAffected customers should immediately stop using the product.THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — It's often touted as the "miracle tree" for its dense nutrient profile, but a popular moringa supplement is at the center of a superbug outbreak.Federal health officials announced Feb. 13 that a multistate outbreak of highly drug-resistant Salmonella has been traced back to moringa powder capsules.The investigation, conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has identified seven infections across seven states: Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Florida.What makes this outbreak particularly concerning is the nature of the bacteria. Testing showed this Salmonella strain is drug resistant, meaning it does not respond to any of the antibiotics typically used to treat these infections.While many Salmonella cases resolve on their own, drug-resistant versions are much harder to manage if the infection spreads to the bloodstream. Of the seven reported cases, three individuals have required hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.In response to the findings, Ambrosia Brands, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of specific lots of its Rosabella-brand moringa powder capsules.Recalled lot numbers and product images can be found on the FDA alert.The products were primarily sold through the company’s website. Notably, the company stated that no affected lots were sold through its official Amazon store, though it warned that unauthorized third-party sellers on sites like eBay or Shein may have distributed the product.The recall affects 60-count bottles with expiration dates between March and November 2027."We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier" of the affected lots, the company stated in an official release.Consumers who have taken the supplement should watch for signs of Salmonella poisoning, which typically include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.Because this strain is resistant to common medicines, anyone experiencing severe symptoms should inform their health care provider about any exposure to the recalled moringa capsules.Consumers with questions may contact the company weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at 914-768-1357.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more about Salmonella symptoms and outbreak tracking.SOURCES: FOX Business, Feb. 17, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Feb. 13, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should check their supplement cabinet for Rosabella-brand moringa capsules; if the bottle matches the expiration dates or lot numbers listed by the FDA, it should be disposed of in a sealed container..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter