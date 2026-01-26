Public Health

FDA Links ByHeart Baby Formula Outbreak to Milk Powder Ingredient

The outbreak has sickened 51 babies in 19 states since December 2023
A photo of the recalled infant formula from ByHeart
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Child Health
Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com