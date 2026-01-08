FDA Misses Deadline to Ban Formaldehyde in Hair Straighteners

Key TakeawaysFederal regulators missed their latest deadline to propose a ban on formaldehyde in hair straightenersExperts say the delay may put salon workers and consumers at riskResearch links these products to cancer and fibroids, especially in Black women.THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has again missed a deadline to propose a ban on chemicals in hair-straightening products that may pose a serious cancer risk.Its target date for the proposed rule on formaldehyde was Dec. 31. No action has yet been taken.An FDA spokesperson said the rule is still in the works.“FDA's proposed rule, 'Use of Formaldehyde and Formaldehyde-Releasing Chemicals as an Ingredient in Hair Smoothing Products or Hair Straightening Products' continues to remain a priority for the Agency,” a spokesperson told CNN in an email.“FDA may adjust the anticipated publication date of this and other proposed rules when appropriate," the spokesperson said.This is not the first delay. The FDA first planned to release the rule in October 2023.“That timeline was later moved to April 2024, then November 2024, March 2025, July 2025 and now Dec. 31, 2025,” David Andrews, acting chief science officer of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told CNN.“Formaldehyde is a well-established carcinogen that can also cause respiratory irritation, skin sensitization and other adverse health effects such as an increased risk of asthma,” Andrews added. “Every delay directly puts at risk the health of salon workers and consumers, particularly Black women, who are disproportionately exposed to harmful chemicals in personal care products.”Formaldehyde and chemicals that release it when heated are often found in hair-smoothing and straightening treatments. These products are widely used and heavily marketed to Black women.In 2021, salon workers and advocacy groups asked the FDA to ban formaldehyde in these products. While the agency later said it was considering a ban, no rule has been officially proposed.There is no legal penalty for missing the deadline."Because this is not a legally mandated deadline, there are no formal consequences if it is missed," Andrews said.“Every day these products stay on the market further undermines public confidence in the FDA’s ability to safeguard health,” he added.Scientists have linked hair-straightening products to higher risks of uterine, ovarian and breast cancers as well as uterine fibroids.Fibroids are growths in the uterus that can cause pain, heavy bleeding, anemia, infertility and pregnancy problems.Research shows that Black women are up to three times more likely than white women to develop fibroids.“Several epidemiologic studies, including work conducted by my colleagues and myself, have raised concerns about associations between frequent use of chemical hair straighteners and increased risks of uterine fibroids, infertility and hormone-related cancers, including uterine, ovarian and breast cancers,” Lauren Wise, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, told CNN in an email.In a 2025 study, Wise found that recent use of temporary hair relaxers was more strongly linked to fibroid growth than permanent ones.“This is informative because temporary hair relaxers are suspected to contain more formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals than permanent relaxers,” she said.These concerns are significant in the context of racial differences in exposure, Wise said. Use of hair relaxers is far more common among women of color, especially Black women, and they often begin using them at younger ages and continue over many years.“There is no safe level of exposure in consumer products that are heated and inhaled, particularly in occupational settings such as hair salons,” Wise said.Several lawmakers have urged the FDA to act, including U.S. Reps. Shontel Brown of Ohio; Nydia Velázquez of New York; and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. The three are Democrats.“This is really simple to me. Do we care about Black women getting cancer or do we not? Every action, or inaction, on this issue flows from that question - and we can see how people are answering,” Brown told CNN in an email.“I’m beyond frustrated, because we’ve written letters, we’ve spoken out, we’ve filed legislation. There is a mountain of evidence that hair products being marketed to us everyday are harmful – so let’s do the right thing and get them off the shelves,” she said. “The FDA owes the American people an explanation for these continued delays.”More informationThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on formaldehyde.SOURCE: CNN, Jan. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouHair straighteners with formaldehyde are still legal. Experts say limiting use may reduce health risks while action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration remains delayed..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter