FDA Raises Cheese Recall To Highest Risk After Listeria Found

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised a cheese recall to its most serious risk levelTesting confirmed Listeria bacteria in recalled productsOlder adults, pregnant people and others face higher risk.TUESDAY, Jan. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal regulators have escalated a nationwide cheese recall to their most serious warning level after lab tests confirmed the presence of Listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria.The action was announced in a Jan. 6 enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The FDA upgraded the recall to Class I, its highest risk category. That designation means there is a "reasonable probability" that using or eating the product could cause serious illness or death.The decision follows confirmation that listeria monocytogenes was found in cheese made at a New Jersey facility operated by The Ambriola Company.The company first recalled the products Nov. 25, 2025, after routine testing detected the bacteria.So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.The recall affects both consumer-sized packages and large bags sold for food service.Four products were sold directly to consumers, while others were sold by the pound for large-scale cooking.Consumer packages recalled include:Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano: 4-ounce and 8-ounce plastic cups with lids (12 units per case).Recall No. H-0367-2026.Lot numbers: 1000572472, 1000570734, 1000570735, 1000570736, 1000572482, 1000572483, 1000572485About 6,632 units recalledLocatelli Grated Pecorino Romano: 5- and 10-pound plastic bags.Recall No. H-0368-2026.Lot numbers: 1000570725, 1000572476, 1000570724, 1000572475, 1000570726, 1000570727, 1000572477About 964 bags recalledPinna Grated Pecorino Romano: 10-pound plastic bags (two per case).Recall No. H-0369-2026.Lot number: 1000572486About 45 bags recalledBoar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano: 6-ounce plastic cups with lids (12 units per case).Recall No. H-0370-2026Lot number: 1000572486About 2,106 units recalledProducts sold by the pound include:Member's Mark (Sam's Club) Pecorino Romano Grated: 1.5-pound plastic bags (12 units per case).Recall No. H-0371-2026Lot numbers: 1000570107, 1000570766, 1000572513About 1,015 bags recalledBoar's Head Pecorino Romano Grated: 5-pound plastic bags.Recall No. H-0372-2026Lot numbers: 1000570093, 1000570738About 405 bags recalledAmbriola Piccante Grated Pecorino Romano: 5- and 10-pound plastic bags.Recall No. H-0373-2026Lot numbers: 1000572981, 1000570737, 1000570092, 1000572487About 179 bags recalledLocatelli Grated Pecorino Romano: 8-ounce plastic cups with lids (48 units per case).Recall No. H-0374-2026Lot numbers: 1000570750, 1000572499, 1000572514About 184 units recalledListeria can cause severe illness, especially in pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Listeria.SOURCE: KARE 11, Jan. 11, 2026.What This Means For YouIf you have any of the recalled cheeses, do not eat them. Throw them away, especially if someone in your household is pregnant, older, very young or has a weak immune system.