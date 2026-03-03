FDA Recalls More Than 651,000 Jugs of Water Over Sanitation Concerns

Key TakeawaysAbout 651,000 water bottles are being recalled due to sanitary concernsThe recall involves gallon and multi-gallon jugsFederal officials say the issue may cause temporary health effects.TUESDAY, March 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 651,000 large bottles of water are being pulled from store shelves after health officials flagged sanitation issues.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says 651,148 bottles of water are under recall because of what it described as “insanitary conditions.”The agency did not provide exact details.The recalled water was sold at retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin, and it may have been distributed to other places as well.The recall affects the following brands and products with all codes included:Valley Springs 1-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC: 0 31193-00701 9)Valley Springs 2.5-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC: 0 31193-01501 4)Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water Fluoride 1-gallon (UPC: 0 31193-01301 0)Valley Springs Steamed Distilled Water 1-gallon (UPC: 0 31193-00601 2)Valley Springs 1-gallon Infant Water ("Not sterile. Use as directed by physician or by labeling directions for use of infant formula.") (UPC: 0 31193-01401 7)Valley Springs 1-gallon Daisy’s Doggy Water ("100% Pure Water. No Chlorine.") (UPC: 0 31193-90100 3)The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II recall, which means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."Consumers who purchased the water are urged to either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.If you have questions about the recall, you can contact the FDA at 888-INFO-FDA (888-463-6332).Anyone who feels sick after drinking the recalled water should contact a doctor immediately.More informationRead the full enforcement report at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCES: Eating Well, Feb. 27, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Feb. 26, 2026.What This Means For YouCustomers who recently bought gallon or multi-gallon bottled water in Illinois or Wisconsin should check the label. If it matches the recalled brands, it should not be consumed..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter