Public Health

FDA Vaccine Chief Dr. Vinay Prasad Exiting Role

Prasad's stint included several controversial vaccine decisions; the FDA is now searching for a new head for its vaccine division
Homepage of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seen on the screen of a computer.
Dongyu Xu/Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
FDA

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com