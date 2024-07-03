FDA Warns of 48 Illnesses, One Death Linked to Diamond Shruumz Edibles

WEDNESDAY, July 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is now investigating nearly 50 illnesses and one death that may be linked to eating Diamond Shruumz edibles.

Of the 48 people in 24 states who said they got sick after eating the chocolate bars, cones and gummies, one patient has died and 27 have been hospitalized, the FDA noted in an updated health alert.

Those who fell ill reported seizures, agitation, abnormal heart rates and loss of consciousness. The latest illness was reported Monday, FDA officials said.

Last week, the company that makes the edibles issued a full recall of all its edibles after discovering high levels of a mushroom toxin in the products.

The recall was issued "because such products contain muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus amanita," California-based Prophet Premium Blends stated in its announcement.

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products," the company added. Reported symptoms include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates and high/low blood pressure.

States with cases include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The FDA first advised consumers not to eat Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolate bars two weeks ago, warning that people in four states had fallen ill. Some had to be intubated.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order.

Back in late May, Prophet Premium received the first two complaints of people becoming ill after eating an entire chocolate bar. That prompted the company to conduct an analysis of its ingredients, which "showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol," the recall notice said.

The company said it has stopped producing and distributing the Diamond Shruumz product line while it and the FDA continue to investigate the cause of the illnesses.

Consumers who bought Diamond Shruumz products should stop using them and contact the company at 209-314-0881 or by email at info@diamondshruumz.com with their order number to get a refund.

