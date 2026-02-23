Final Group of Striking Nurses Returns to Work in New York

Key TakeawaysMore than 4,000 New York nurses approved a new three-year contract over the weekendThe deal includes pay raises, staffing changes and limits on AI useNurses are expected to return to work this week.MONDAY, Feb. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — After more than a month on the picket line, thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals have voted to end their strike.More than 4,000 nurses in the New York City-based hospital system walked off the job on Jan. 12.They approved a new contract on Saturday.The union representing them, the New York State Nurses Association, said 93% of voting members supported the three-year agreement.Nurses are expected to begin returning to work this week.“We are so happy with the wins we achieved, and now the fight to enforce these contracts and hold our employers accountable begins,” union president Nancy Hagans said on Saturday.NewYork-Presbyterian said it welcomes nurses back and said the contract “reflects our respect for our nurses and the critical role they play as part of our exceptional care teams.”What’s in the contract? The union said the agreement includes:Pay raises totaling more than 12% over three yearsStaffing improvementsLimits on the use of artificial intelligenceBoth sides said Friday they had reached a tentative deal. Union members voted Friday and Saturday to approve it.NewYork-Presbyterian was the last of three major hospital systems to reach an agreement. Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospitals ended their strikes earlier this month after approving similar contracts with the same union.Altogether, the union said about 15,000 nurses across the three systems were involved in the walkouts. The strikes affected only certain hospitals and did not include city-run facilities.During the strike, hospitals brought in temporary nurses, moved some patients and delayed certain procedures. Hospital leaders said care continued safely, even for the complex cases.Some patients and families, however, said routine care took longer than usual.Nurses said they were dealing with unsafe staffing levels and heavy workloads, and they accused hospitals of trying to weaken health benefits. Hospital leaders denied those claims and said the union’s demands were simply too costly.Similar walkouts at Mount Sinai and Montefiore hospitals in 2023 ended after just three days.More informationUsnursing.com has more on what happens during a nurse strike.SOURCE: Associated Press, Feb. 21, 2026.What This Means For YouThe new contract aims to improve staffing and working conditions..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter