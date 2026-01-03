Public Health

'Forever Chemicals' Common in Cosmetics, but FDA Says Safety Data Are Scant

Tired brunette hispanic woman with loose hair white shirt looking at mirror holds brush, doing makeup, women morning routine. Beauty and self care. Mockup lady at morning
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Public Health
Cosmetics
General Health
PFAS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com