Frozen Blueberry Recall Issued Across Four States for Listeria

Key TakeawaysMore than 55,000 pounds of frozen blueberries were recalled due to potential listeria contaminationThe recall is classified as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's most serious typeThe recalled berries were sold in bulk packages.THURSDAY, Feb. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Close to 56,000 pounds of frozen blueberries have been recalled after testing raised concerns about possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The recall involves blueberries made by Oregon Potato Company, which also operates as Willamette Valley Fruit Company in Salem, Oregon.Although the company began the recall Feb. 12, the FDA classified it as a Class I recall 12 days later. A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability the product could cause serious illness or death.The company did not issue a public announcement, and the FDA says the recall is ongoing, USA Today reported.The recalled blueberries were sold in bulk packages, not in grocery stores for individual shoppers.They were packaged as:30-pound cases1,400-pound totesThe recalled lot numbers include:30-pound cases: 2055 B2 (expires July 24, 2027); 2065 B1 and 2065 B3 (expire date July 23, 2027)1,400-pound totes: 3305 A1 and 3305 B1 (expires Nov. 25, 2027)The products were shipped to customers in Michigan, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as to Canada.The FDA did not specify which businesses received them, USA Today reported.Listeria is a type of bacteria found in soil, water, animals and rotting plants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Unlike many bacteria, it can survive and grow in refrigerated foods.Each year, listeria causes illness in about 1,600 people in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.Listeria infection can look different depending on the person.Mild symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea or diarrhea.More severe infections — which are most likely to be seen in pregnant women, newborns, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems — can cause headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on symptoms and causes of listeria.SOURCE: USA Today, Feb. 25 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who suspect they have been exposed should contact a health care provider.