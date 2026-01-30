Gerber Recalls Arrowroot Baby Biscuits Over Possible Plastic, Paper Pieces

Key TakeawaysGerber Products Company has recalled some arrowroot biscuits over possible plastic and paper piecesNo injuries or illnesses have been reportedThe company stressed that no other Gerber products are affected by the recall.FRIDAY, Jan. 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Gerber has announced a nationwide recall of some arrowroot biscuits made for babies after finding they may contain small pieces of soft plastic or paper, federal regulators said.The recall affects specific batches of 5.5-ounce Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits with “Best Before” dates ranging from Oct. 16, 2026, through Dec. 16, 2026, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Parents and caregivers are urged to check the 10-digit batch code printed on the back of the package.So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Gerber said.The issue was traced back to an arrowroot flour supplier, which first flagged the problem and launched its own recall. Gerber said it has stopped working with that supplier.Families are advised not to feed the recalled biscuits to children and to return them to the store for a refund."The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously," Gerber said. "We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers."No other Gerber products are affected by this recall, the FDA said.More informationCheck the full list of affected batch codes at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Jan. 26, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who have Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits at home should check the date and batch code right away. Recalled products should not be given to children; they should be returned for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter