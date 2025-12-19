HHS Cuts Funding for American Academy of Pediatrics' Programs

Key TakeawaysFederal officials canceled seven health grants for the American Academy of PediatricsThe cuts come amid ongoing disagreements over vaccinesThe group says the move could harm children nationwide.FRIDAY, Dec. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government has ended several health grants to one of the nation’s largest pediatricians’ groups, a move the organization says could hurt children and families across the country.The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) confirmed this week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is canceling seven federal grants that supported programs focused on child health.The AAP, which has criticized some HHS positions and had ongoing clashes with officials, represents about 67,000 pediatricians nationwide.“This vital work spanned multiple child health priorities, including reducing sudden infant death, rural access to health care, mental health, adolescent health, supporting children with birth defects, early identification of autism, and prevention of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, among other topics,” Mark Del Monte, the group’s chief executive officer, said in a statement."The sudden withdrawal of these funds will directly impact and potentially harm infants, children, youth, and their families in communities across the United States," he said.Del Monte added that the organization is weighing its response.“AAP is exploring all available options, including legal recourse, in response to these actions," he said. "The AAP remains committed to supporting the health and well-being of all infants, children, adolescents and young adults.”HHS confirmed the cancellations and said the AAP was not the only group affected.“These grants, previously awarded to the American Academy of Pediatrics, were canceled along with a number of other grants to other organizations because they no longer align with the Department’s mission or priorities,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told CNN in an email.Under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS has shifted its focus toward chronic disease, toxins and autism research.The department has also taken steps it says are meant to reduce what it calls “illegal race discrimination.”The funding cuts come amid growing tension between the AAP and federal health officials, especially over vaccines.Earlier this year, the AAP broke with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 vaccination.CDC said decisions on COVID shots for kids should be "based on shared decision-making." AAP said all children 6 to 23 months of age should get the vaccine unless there is a medical reason not to.AAP also criticized the CDC for deciding to no longer recommend a universal hepatitis B vaccine at birth.“It is deeply disappointing to see the continued dismissal of expertise to inform recommendations that have broad implications on the health of America’s children,” AAP President Dr. Susan Kressly said in a statement.On Wednesday, the AAP and other medical organizations appeared in federal court in Massachusetts, arguing that recent vaccine policy changes violated federal law.Kressly said families "deserve access to immunizations for their children without confusion and chaos and their pediatricians will do all we can – from the clinic to the courthouse – to keep children healthy, to speak up for them and to fight for them.”More informationLearn more about the American Academy of Pediatrics.SOURCE: CNN, Dec. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouSome programs that support children’s health may lose funding or services..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter