More Spring & Mulberry Chocolates Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

Key TakeawaysMore chocolate flavors are now part of a nationwide recallThe products may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteriaNo illnesses have been reported so far.TUESDAY, Jan. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A growing recall of specialty date-sweetened chocolates is now affecting more products across the U.S., after testing found possible Salmonella contamination.Spring & Mulberry announced Jan. 14 that it has expanded its voluntary recall to include several additional chocolate flavors.The Raleigh, North Carolina–based company said the products may contain Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.The chocolates were sold online and through select retailers nationwide starting Sept. 15, 2025, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The company said it learned of the issue after a contract manufacturer ran routine third-party testing and found Salmonella in finished products.So far, no illnesses have been reported, Spring & Mulberry said.Consumers should not eat the following products:Earl Grey (#025258)Lavender Rose (#025259, #025260)Mango Chili (#025283)Mint Leaf (#025255)Mixed Berry (#025275, #025281, #025337)Mulberry Fennel (#025345)Pecan Date (#025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343)Pure Dark Minis (#025273)The lot code appears on the back of the package and inside the wrapper.Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and dehydration. Most people recover without treatment, but some may need hospitalization.Symptoms often begin six hours to six days after exposure. Most people recover within four to seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).In rare cases, the infection can spread to the blood, bones, joints, brain or other organs, the CDC warns.Spring & Mulberry is asking customers to throw away the recalled chocolate right away.People who bought affected products can request a refund or replacement by emailing recalls@springandmulberry.com and including a photo of the lot code.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on Salmonella.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, news release, Jan. 15, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who bought Spring & Mulberry chocolate recently should check the lot code before eating it. If it’s part of the recall, it should be thrown out and the company contacted for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter