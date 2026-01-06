Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. coli

Key TakeawaysDiscovery of the contamination was made during routine testing No illnesses have been reported so far, but people are urged not to eat the productThe recalled beef was sold in six states and should be thrown away or returned.TUESDAY, Jan. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Nearly 3,000 pounds of raw ground beef sold in six states is being recalled after testing found possible contamination with E. coli O26, federal food safety officials said.The recall involves grass-fed ground beef produced by Mountain West Food Group, LLC, based in Heyburn, Idaho, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).The beef was processed Dec. 16, 2025, and sold in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef.”The packages list a “use or freeze by” date of Jan. 13, 2026, and carry the establishment number “EST. 2083.”The product was shipped to distributors in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania and Washington, where it was intended for retail sale.FSIS said the issue was discovered during routine testing, which detected E. coli O26, a type of bacteria that can cause serious stomach illness.So far, no confirmed illnesses have been linked to the recalled beef, but officials are asking anyone who bought the product not to eat it."Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."E. coli O26 is part of a group of bacteria known as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.Most people recover within about a week, but some infections can become serious.In rare cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure. HUS is most likely to affect young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Warning signs include easy bruising, pale skin and little or no urine, and anyone with these symptoms should seek emergency care.FSIS also reminded consumers to always cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The only reliable way to check is by using a food thermometer, the agency said.People with questions about the recall can contact Mountain West Food Group at 208-679-3765 or by email at info@mountainwestfoodgroup.com.Food safety questions can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on E. coli.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, recall notice, Dec. 27, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers who bought this ground beef should not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned, even if it looks fine.