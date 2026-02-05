New Mexico Baby Dies From Listeria Linked to Raw Milk, Health Officials Warn

Key TakeawaysA New Mexico newborn died after a listeria infection linked to raw milkHealth officials warn raw dairy can be dangerous, especially during pregnancyAbout 1,250 Americans get listeria each year and around 172 die, data show.THURSDAY, Feb. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — New Mexico health officials are urging residents to avoid raw milk after a newborn died from listeria, a dangerous foodborne illness.The New Mexico Department of Health said officials suspect the infant became infected because the baby’s mother drank unpasteurized milk while pregnant. While they can't confirm the exact source, they said raw milk was likely.Listeria can be especially harmful during pregnancy. Even when a pregnant person has only mild symptoms, the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, early delivery or life-threatening illness in newborns.No additional details were shared about the child or family.Health officials stressed that raw milk and unpasteurized dairy products pose serious risks to pregnant people, children, older adults and anyone with a weak immune system.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists listeria as the nation’s third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness.About 1,250 people get sick each year, and roughly 172 die.Most milk sold in stores is pasteurized, which means it is briefly heated to kill harmful germs. Raw milk does not go through this process and can carry bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella, tuberculosis and flu, the health department said.The CDC notes that pasteurization has “greatly reduced milk-borne illnesses” since it was introduced in the early 1900s. Pasteurized milk provides the same nutrients “without the risks of raw milk consumption,” the agency says.New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said local dairy farmers “work hard to provide safe, wholesome products and pasteurization is a vital part of that process."He offered this advice to consumers.“Consumers, particularly those at higher risk, are encouraged to choose pasteurized dairy products to reduce the risk of serious foodborne illness," Witte added.Other states have issued similar warnings. Last August, Florida health officials reported that 21 people, including six kids, became sick after drinking raw milk linked to E. coli and campylobacter from the same farm.Despite these risks, interest in raw milk has been growing, driven in part by online wellness influencers. The Associated Press reported in 2024 that sales of raw milk appeared to be rising.More informationThe American Academy of Pediatrics has more information on the dangers of consuming raw milk.SOURCE: CBS News, Feb. 3, 2026.What This Means For YouExperts recommend sticking to pasteurized milk and dairy products. Raw milk can carry harmful bacteria that may not make adults very sick but can be deadly for babies..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter