Popular Dog Treats Recalled in 7 States Over Salmonella Risk

FRIDAY, Jan. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dog owners in seven states are being warned to check their pantries after a recall was issued for certain dog treats that may be contaminated with Salmonella.The recall, announced Dec. 24 by Consumers Supply Distributing, includes two types of dog biscuits sold in 4-pound bags.The products were distributed in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Montana and Nebraska, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The recalled items are:Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty FlavorHeartland Harvest Dog Biscuits – Meaty Flavor with ChickenSalmonella can make both animals and people sick. Pets can become ill after eating contaminated treats, and humans can be exposed by handling the products, especially if they do not wash their hands after touching the food or nearby surfaces.Symptoms of Salmonella infection in people may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever, the FDA said.In rare cases, the infection can lead to more serious problems such as arterial infections, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation or urinary symptoms.Folks who develop symptoms after handling any treats should contact a doctor immediately.Pets infected with Salmonella may show signs such as lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain or reduced appetite.Even pets that appear healthy can carry the bacteria and spread it to other animals or people.Owners are advised to contact a veterinarian if their pet has eaten the recalled treats and shows any symptoms.Recalled products can be identified as:Country Vet Biscuits – Original Meaty FlavorUPC: 899623000463Lot code: 40906513Size: 4 lb. bagExpiration date: 09/06/2026Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits – Meaty Flavor with ChickenUPC: 840227340691Lot code: 40906513Size: 4 lb. bagExpiration date: 09/06/2026No illnesses have been reported so far. The Salmonella was found during routine sample testing by the FDA. After the bacteria was detected, the company stopped making and selling the products and began an investigation with federal regulators.Consumers who bought the recalled dog treats should stop using them immediately and return any unused product to the store for a full refund.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, notice, Dec. 24, 2025 .What This Means For YouIf you have these dog treats at home, stop using them and watch pets and people for signs of illness.