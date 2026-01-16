Popular Super Greens Supplement Recalled After Salmonella Illnesses Reported

Key TakeawaysA greens supplement has been linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreakAt least 45 people have gotten sick and 12 hospitalizedRecalled products should not be eaten or used.FRIDAY, Jan. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A powdered super greens supplement sold across the U.S. has been recalled after federal health officials linked it to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in at least 21 states.At least 45 people have become ill after consuming Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).At least, 12 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.The product’s manufacturer, Superfoods Inc., issued a nationwide recall Wednesday of its Super Greens powder, including original and wild berry flavors, with expiration dates ranging from August 2026 through January 2028.Health officials say illnesses linked to the supplement began between Aug. 22 and Dec. 30, 2025.The powder was sold nationwide, and, according to the Associated Press, cases of Salmonella have been reported in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.A federal investigation is still underway, and agency officials warn that additional products may be affected as it continues.Consumers are advised not to eat, sell or serve the recalled powder and to either throw it away or return it to place of purchase.Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and dehydration. Most people recover without treatment, but some may need hospitalization.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on Salmonella.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Jan. 14, 2026; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jan. 14, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who use powdered greens supplements should check product labels carefully. If the powder is part of the recall, it should not be used and should be thrown away..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter