Raw Oysters and Clams Recalled After Norovirus-Like Illness Outbreak in Washington

Key TakeawaysWashington state shut down shellfish harvesting in Drayton HarborSeveral illnesses were linked to raw oysters from the areaAnyone who believes they may be sick is urged to report symptoms through the state's online foodborne illness reporting system.TUESDAY, March 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in Washington state have temporarily shut down shellfish harvesting in Drayton Harbor after several people became sick from eating raw oysters.The Washington State Department of Health announced the emergency closure for clams, oysters and mussels after illnesses were linked to oysters harvested on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, 2026.The closure applies to both commercial and recreational harvesting. Officials anticipate the area will reopen March 24 if conditions improve.People who became ill had eaten raw oysters harvested in Drayton Harbor, health officials said.They said the illness is similar to norovirus infection. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fatigue, that usually start one to two days after eating raw shellfish.The state has also issued a recall for oysters and clams harvested between Feb. 13 and Feb. 23 from the harbor.The recalled shellfish were sold at:Drayton Harbor Oyster Company in Blaine, Washington, from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23Bellingham Dockside Market on Feb. 21Anyone who bought raw medium oysters from those locations is advised to throw them away.The Drayton Harbor Oyster Company restaurant will remain open during the closure, but it will not serve any raw or cooked shellfish from the affected growing area, Whatcom County officials reported in a news release."We appreciate the strong cooperation from Drayton Harbor Oyster Company throughout this process," Tom Kunesh, food safety program supervisor, said in a news release."The company has been proactive in discontinuing the sale of potentially impacted oysters from their restaurant and retail store," he added.Health officials warn that eating raw shellfish can cause serious illness, because viruses and bacteria can sometimes be lurking.To reduce that risk, cook it, health officials urge. Whatcom County officials recommend cooking oysters, clams and mussels to 145 degrees Fahrenheit before eating them.Officials also noted that similar outbreaks have recently appeared in Puget Sound and parts of the Canadian province of British Columbia.Anyone who suspects they got sick after eating shellfish is advised to report the illness to the state through its online foodborne illness reporting system.More informationWashington state officials advise harvesters to "Know Before You Dig" by checking the Department of Health's Shellfish Closures Map or calling the Biotoxin Hotline at 800-562-5632 before harvesting anywhere in the state.SOURCES: Whatcom County, news release, March 5, 2026; Washington State Department of Health, news release, March 5, 2026.What This Means For YouEating raw shellfish can cause food poisoning. To minimize the risk, oysters, clams and mussels should be cooked thoroughly.