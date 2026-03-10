Public Health

Raw Oysters and Clams Recalled After Norovirus-Like Illness Outbreak in Washington

Anyone who believes they may be sick is urged to report symptoms through the state's online foodborne illness reporting system
Opened raw oysters with ice cubes and knife. On dark rustic background
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com