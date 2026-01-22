Recalled Tuna Posing Botulism Risk Inadvertently Sent to 9 States

Key TakeawaysA packaging flaw has led to a canned tuna recall in nine statesThe recall involves possible botulism contaminationConsumers should not eat the affected products.THURSDAY, Jan. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some canned tuna associated with a 2025 recall has been pulled from grocery stores in nine states, federal health officials said.Tri-Union Seafoods took action after discovering that a distributor inadvertently released cans of Genova yellowfin tuna quarantined last winter. The products pose a risk of botulism, a rare but serious type of food poisoning.The products were first pulled in February 2025, because of a problem with the cans’ "easy open" pull tabs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The defect can weaken the seal over time, allowing air or bacteria to enter the can.That raises the risk of contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism.Although the recalled cans were supposed to be held back, the FDA said a third-party distributor accidentally shipped some of the products to stores.The current recall includes two Genova yellowfin tuna products:Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive OilSize: 5-ounce, four-packUPC: 4800073265Can codes: S84N D2L and S84N D3LBest-if-used-by dates: Jan. 21, 2028, and Jan. 24, 2028Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea SaltSize: 5 ouncesUPC: 4800013275Can code: S88N D1MBest-if-used-by date: Jan. 17, 2028The FDA said the recalled products were sold at:Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and WisconsinGiant Food locations in Maryland and VirginiaSafeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in CaliforniaThe FDA says do not eat the recalled tuna, even if it looks or smells normal.Consumers should either throw the product away or return it to the store for a refund. Tri-Union Seafoods is also offering replacement coupons and retrieval kits.Customers can contact the company at 833-374-0171 or by email at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com.Anyone who feels sick after eating the recalled tuna should seek medical care right away.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on botulism.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jan. 19, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should check their pantry for the recalled tuna and avoid eating it..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter