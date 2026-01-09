Tamales Sold in California, Nevada Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysCertain Primavera Nueva tamales are being recalled over possible Listeria contaminationNo illnesses have been reported so farPregnant women, seniors and immunocompromised people face higher risk of contracting Listeria.FRIDAY, Jan. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Primavera Nueva Inc. is recalling specific lots of its 4-count tamales after learning they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.The recalled products were sold in California and Nevada and were made between Oct. 10, 2024, and Oct. 10, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.The recall affects the following flavors:Roasted Green Chile & Jack CheeseBlack Bean Bonanza & Jack CheeseButternut Squash with Roasted Green Chiles & CheeseBBQ Chipotle Bean & White CheddarMushroom Spinach & Salsa with Two CheesesRoasted Green ChileBlack Bean BonanzaButternut Squash with Roasted Green ChilesMushroom Spinach & SalsaRoasted Pumpkin & White CheddarNo other Primavera Nueva products are included in the recall, the FDA said.During an inspection on Oct. 10, the FDA found that earlier production records did not consistently confirm that the tamales reached temperatures high enough to kill harmful bacteria.The tamales were made using a frozen ingredient labeled “Not Ready to Eat. Must Be Thoroughly Cooked Before Eating.” Because proper cooking temperatures were not consistently documented, the company issued the recall.Primavera Nueva says it fixed the problem on Oct. 11, 2025, by improving how it monitors and verifies cooking temperatures.Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance.No illnesses have been reported in connection with these tamales so far.The FDA warns people to not eat the recalled tamales with date codes 10/22/24 through 10/22/25. The products should be thrown away.For questions, consumers can contact Araceli Santoyo via email at primaveranueva@aol.com or phone, 707-939-9350 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT).The recall is voluntary and is being carried out in partnership with the FDA.More informationRead the full recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Jan. 7, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who bought these tamales should not eat them. This is particularly important for consumers who are pregnant or immunocompromised..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter