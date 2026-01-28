Thousands of Kaiser Nurses Walk Out in California and Hawaii

Key Takeaways31,000+ Kaiser workers went on strike this weekThe union says short staffing is putting patients at riskKaiser says hospitals remain open despite possible delays.WEDNESDAY, Jan. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 31,000 nurses and health care workers walked off the job Monday morning at Kaiser Permanente facilities across California and Hawaii, calling for safer staffing levels and better pay.The strike affects at least two dozen hospitals and hundreds of clinics, making it the largest health care worker strike so far this year.The workers are members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP). The union says many Kaiser locations are short-staffed, which has led to delayed care, higher risk of mistakes, and burnout among workers.Union leaders also say Kaiser is pushing for wage cuts and reductions to benefits, including medical coverage and pensions."Kaiser's own communications to employees reveal exactly why we are striking," Charmaine Morales, president of UNAC/UHCP, said."Instead of addressing unsafe staffing and patient care concerns, Kaiser is issuing messages that pressure workers not to strike, exaggerate the risks of participation, and encourage employees to report one another. That is intimidation," Morales added.Negotiations between Kaiser and the union began in May but have stalled. The union says Kaiser walked away from talks in December, and it has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.Earlier this month, UNAC/UHCP released a report claiming Kaiser made large profits for a nonprofit health system. It criticized Kaiser for what it said were investments linked to private prisons and ICE detention centers."Kaiser isn't strapped for resources. It's making choices — and those choices are hurting people. It's time for accountability," Morales explained.Kaiser called the strike “unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table." "Despite the union’s claims, this strike is about wages," the statement read. "The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve."Kaiser said all hospitals and nearly all medical offices will stay open during the strike. Still, some appointments may be moved online, and elective surgeries or procedures could be delayed.This is not the first walkout by Kaiser workers. In October, thousands staged a five-day strike over staffing and pay.The Kaiser strike comes as nearly 15,000 nurses in New York City continue their own walkout at five hospitals. That strike has lasted two weeks. The nurses’ union there says at least two hospitals have agreed to protect health benefits. More informationUsnursing.com has more on what happens during a nurse strike.SOURCE: ABC News, Jan. 26, 2026.What This Means For YouAll Kaiser hospitals and most Kaiser medical offices will stay open during the strike, the health care system said..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter