Thousands of NYC Nurses Return to Work, but One Major Strike Goes On

Key TakeawaysNurses at two major New York City hospital systems approved new contracts after a monthlong strikeMore than 4,200 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian remain on the picket lineStaffing levels, safety protections and pay increases were key issues.FRIDAY, Feb. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A monthlong nurses strike in New York City is coming to an end, but not for everyone.Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospitals voted to approve new three-year contracts, clearing the way for about 10,500 nurses to return to work in the coming days.But nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian? They rejected their proposed deal, meaning the strike will continue for them, the Associated Press reported.The walkout began Jan. 12 and involved roughly 15,000 nurses, making it the largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history, according to the New York State Nurses Association.“This hard-earned victory shows hospitals that they can’t cut corners on patient care,” union president Nancy Hagans said. “Now it’s time for NewYork-Presbyterian to do the right thing, agree to a fair contract and bring all our nurses back to work.”At Mount Sinai, CEO Dr. Brendan Carr urged staff to move forward together as nurses return.“The past several weeks have been challenging, emotional, frustrating and exhausting in different ways for all of us,” Carr said in a letter to staff. “I want to remind us all that health care is built on compassion, and that compassion must extend not only to our patients, but also to one another.”NewYork-Presbyterian said it was disappointed by its nurses’ vote. Hospital leaders said the rejected proposal included benefits similar to the contracts approved at Montefiore and Mount Sinai.“We believe the proposal, which includes compromises, is fair and reasonable and reflects our respect for our nurses and the critical role that they play,” a NewYork Presbyterian statement said.Despite union leaders encouraging acceptance, NewYork-Presbyterian nurses voted no. More than 4,200 nurses there remain on strike, the union said.According to the union, the contracts approved this week include:Pay raises totaling more than 12% over three yearsNo added out-of-pocket costs for health benefitsNew protections against workplace violenceAdded safeguards for transgender and immigrant nurses and patientsLimits on how artificial intelligence can be used in hospital careStaffing and safety were central concerns during negotiations. Nurses said they were caring for too many patients at once and felt unsafe at work, especially after recent violent incidents in hospitals.The new agreements commit hospitals to hiring more staff and improving security, including weapons detection systems at entrances, visitor screening and wearable panic alarms for nurses.Hospital leaders said care continued during the strike, with emergency procedures like organ transplants and heart surgeries still being performed.Temporary nurses were brought in, and some procedures were postponed or patients transferred ahead of the walkout.It remains unclear how long the strike at NewYork-Presbyterian will last.More informationUsnursing.com has more on what happens during a nurse strike.SOURCE: Associated Press, Feb. 11, 2026.What This Means For YouFor patients getting care at these hospitals, staffing and safety changes may soon take effect..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter