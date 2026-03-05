Trader Joe's Pulls Frozen Meals Tied to 37 Million-Pound Nationwide Recall

Key TakeawaysTrader Joe’s recalled four frozen foods over possible glass contaminationThe move is an expansion of a larger recall of nearly 37 million pounds of foodNo injuries have been reported so far.THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Trader Joe’s is recalling several frozen food items after reports that they may contain small pieces of glass.The grocery chain said four frozen products could be affected and asked customers not to eat them.The recall is linked to a much larger recall involving nearly 37 million pounds of food made by Ajinomoto Foods, according to officials.The affected Trader Joe’s products include:Chicken Fried Rice (best-by dates March 4 through Feb. 10, 2027)Vegetable Fried Rice (best-by dates Feb. 28 through Nov. 19)Japanese Style Fried Rice (best-by dates Feb. 28 through Nov. 14)Chicken Shu Mai (best-by dates March 13 through Oct. 23)Trader Joe’s had already recalled some Chicken Fried Rice on Feb. 20.The company said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution" after learning the products might contain "foreign material."“We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” Nakia Rohde, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s, told The New York Times."We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality," she added.The recall stems from a separate action by Ajinomoto Foods, a manufacturer based in Portland, Oregon.Federal regulators said the company is recalling 36,987,575 pounds of frozen items, including fried rice, ramen and dumplings made with chicken or pork.The products were sold nationwide under several brand names, including Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling and Tai Pei.Federal safety officials said the company had received “multiple consumer complaints involving glass found in product.”Investigators believe carrots used in the products may have been the source of the contamination.Ajinomoto said no injuries have been reported.“Out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded on our voluntary recall for certain frozen products that may contain glass,” it said.The company also said it remains committed to safety and will continue working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the recall.Trader Joe’s said customers who bought the recalled items should not eat them.Instead, the company advises throwing the products out or returning them to the store for a full refund.The company operates more than 500 stores across 42 states and Washington, D.C. The company said it alerts customers about recalls through in-store signs, website notices and email alerts.More informationCustomers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.SOURCE: The New York Times, March 4, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers who purchased frozen fried rice or dumplings from Trader Joe’s recently should check the package dates. Any recalled items should not be eaten..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter