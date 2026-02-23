Trader Joe’s Recalls Chicken Fried Rice Over Possible Glass Pieces

Key TakeawaysTrader Joe’s chicken fried rice is being recalled nationwideFour customers reported finding glass in the productConsumers can email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com or call 855-742-5011 .MONDAY, Feb. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Trader Joe’s shoppers are being urged to check their freezers amid a nationwide recall of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice due to possible glass contamination.The recall affects Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice sold across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).The frozen product may contain small pieces of glass.The recall was announced after four customers reported finding glass in the fried rice. No injuries have been confirmed, FSIS said in a notice posted Feb. 19."FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers," the notice said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."Shoppers should throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.The recalled item comes in a 20-ounce plastic bag labeled: “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.”The affected packages have best-by dates ranging from Sept. 8, 2026, through Nov. 17, 2026.Ajinomoto Foods North America, the Oregon-based company that makes the product, said customers with questions can call 855-742-5011 or email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.Consumers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or submit a complaint online at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov.More informationThe FSIS has the full recall notice.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Feb. 19, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers with Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice in their freezer should check the date and packaging. If it’s part of the recall, the product should not be consumed..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter