Trump Says He Takes High-Dose Aspirin, Links It to Hand Bruising

Key TakeawaysTrump says 325 mg of aspirin daily explains the bruising on his handsDoctors say lower doses usually provide the same heart benefitAspirin can increase bleeding risk, especially in older adults.SUNDAY, Jan. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — President Donald Trump, 79, says he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors recommend, a choice he says explains the bruising that's often seen on his hands.In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday, Trump said he believes aspirin helps keep his blood flowing smoothly.“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”His doctors, Trump said, would prefer that he take a smaller dose."I take the larger one," he said. "But I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising.”Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that the former president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day. By comparison, the Mayo Clinic says a low-dose aspirin typically ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with 81 milligrams commonly recommended to reduce heart attack or stroke risk.Medical experts note that aspirin can reduce clotting but also increases the risk of bleeding, especially in older adults. In recent years, many health guidelines have stopped recommending daily aspirin for seniors.Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., said the dose Trump described is not usually needed.“Aspirin has been studied in varied doses, and the reason why 81 milligrams is given to people is that’s the dose which appears to have the best combination of protection from clotting events and bleeding caused by the drug,” Reiner told CNN. “In other words, 325 milligrams increases the bleeding risk but doesn’t increase the efficacy. So we never use that.”Trump’s health has drawn attention in recent months after photos showed visible bruising on his hands, sometimes covered with makeup or bandages. The White House has previously said the marks were related to regular handshaking and aspirin use.Trump also discussed a medical scan he had last fall, clarifying that it was a CT scan, not an MRI. Barbabella said the scan was done to rule out heart problems and showed "perfectly normal" results."President Trump’s medical evaluations and laboratory results continue to show excellent metabolic health, and have revealed his cardiovascular health puts him 14 years younger than his age," he told CNN."Overall, the President remains in exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief," Barbabella added in a statement.Trump also addressed swelling in his lower legs, which doctors have linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older adults. He told The Wall Street Journal he briefly tried compression socks but “didn’t like them.”He also downplayed concerns about exercise, saying he does not enjoy regular workouts.“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”More informationRead the full interview between President Donald Trump and The Wall Street Journal.SOURCES: CNN, Jan. 1, 2026; The Wall Street Journal, Jan. 1, 2026.What This Means For YouDaily aspirin isn’t right for everyone. Higher doses could raise bleeding risks, so talk with a doctor first..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter