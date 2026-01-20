Trump Unveils Outline of New Health Care Plan

Key TakeawaysPresident Donald Trump wants to send health care money directly to Americans through savings accountsThe plan follows the end of Obamacare subsidies that lowered premiumsMany details remain unclear.TUESDAY, Jan. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — With the end of federal health insurance subsidies, President Donald Trump has floated a new plan aimed at changing how Americans pay for insurance and medical care.At the center of the proposal? A proposal to send money directly to Americans through health savings accounts.“The government is going to pay the money directly to you,” Trump said in a prerecorded video released by the White House. “It goes to you and then you take the money and buy your own health care.”Democrats have pushed back on the idea, saying the accounts would not replace the tax credits that helped lower monthly premiums for many Americans under Obamacare.Trump’s proposal also calls for lowering drug prices and requiring insurance companies to be more open about costs, denied claims and wait times for care.For years, Trump has faced criticism for not offering a full alternative to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), President Barack Obama’s signature legislation. During Trump’s first term, efforts to repeal and replace the law failed. While campaigning in 2024, Trump said he had only “concepts of a plan.” His new proposal still lacks many details.Dr. Mehmet Oz, who leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, described it as a framework lawmakers could build on.A White House official said the administration has discussed the proposal with members of Congress, but did not name any lawmakers currently addressing the plan.Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a medical doctor, said his committee “has and will take action on the president’s affordability agenda," the Associated Press reported.The White House has not said how much money people would receive through the savings accounts, or who would qualify. Similar proposals in the past were criticized for helping higher-income folks more than those with limited means.When asked whether the proposal would fully cover people’s health costs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't answer directly, but said "every single American who has health care in the United States will see lower costs as a result.”The proposal comes after Obamacare subsidies expired at the end of 2025.Some lawmakers are still working on a compromise to extend the subsidies. Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, is part of a bipartisan group proposing a two-year extension, with added limits on eligibility and an option for savings accounts in year two.Trump’s proposal would also restore payments that help insurers reduce out-of-pocket costs for low-income customers on mid-level plans.Further, it would make certain medications available over the counter and tie U.S. drug prices to lower prices paid in other countries.The White House said medications will soon be sold directly to consumers through a new website, TrumpRx.gov, though no drugs were listed as of Tuesday.More informationLearn more about President Trump's health care plan.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Jan. 15, 2026.What This Means For YouHealth insurance could work very differently if this plan moves forward..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter