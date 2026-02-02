Two Companies Tied to Milk Powder in Infant Formula Botulism Outbreak

Key Takeaways51 babies in 19 states have been sickened in a rare botulism outbreak tied to infant formulaMilk powder from two companies used in ByHeart formula tested positive for the bacteriaThis is the first large botulism outbreak tied to formula in the U.S..MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal health officials are investigating dried milk powder from two companies that may be connected to a botulism outbreak tied to ByHeart infant formula.The outbreak that has sickened 51 babies across 19 states.Organic milk powder that tested positive for the type of bacteria that causes botulism came from Organic West Milk Inc., a California supplier, and was processed at a Dairy Farmers of America plant in Fallon, Nevada, company officials confirmed.The powder later went into ByHeart formula.Still, experts say it’s too early to know exactly where the contamination happened.“Nothing has been proven about our milk yet,” said Bill Van Ryn, an owner of Organic West, told the Associated Press. He added that “something happened in the process of converting the milk to powder and then in converting it to baby formula.”Organic West supplies milk from 55 farmers and said it does not sell milk powder for baby products to any company other than ByHeart.The company has paused milk powder sales that are meant for babies and children while the investigation continues.Dairy Farmers of America said the milk powder met required safety tests before being sold.“Manufacturers of end-use consumer products have a responsibility to properly process ingredients to ensure product safety,” the company said in a statement.In January, a sample of organic whole milk powder tested positive for Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism.Genetic testing showed the bacteria matched samples taken from unopened cans of ByHeart formula and from sick babies.ByHeart has recalled all of its products.Botulism spores are common in nature and usually harmless to adults. But babies have immature digestive systems that can allow the bacteria to grow dangerous toxins, a botulism expert told the Associated Press. These toxins can cause muscle weakness, breathing problems and even death.What's more, pasteurization does not kill botulism spores, and they can sometimes be found in food-processing environments.While spores have been found in infant formula before, this is the first large U.S. outbreak linked to formula. Because the risk has historically been low, routine botulism testing is not required, but some companies test voluntarily.The source of contamination has not been confirmed yet and the investigation is active.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on botulism.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Jan. 28, 2026.What This Means For YouParent and caregivers who use ByHeart formula should stop using it right away..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter