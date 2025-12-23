Public Health

U.S. Medical School Enrollment Hits Historic Milestone, Surpassing 100,000 Students

Women continue to outnumber men, making up 55% of the nation’s incoming first-year medical students
Professional medical teacher give tuition group students in patient operating room. studying classroom university.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Education
Public Health
health care access

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com