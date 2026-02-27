Walmart Great Value Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Pasteurization Issue

Key TakeawaysSome recalled Great Value cottage cheese products may not have been fully pasteurizedNo illnesses have been reported so farPeople should throw the product away or return it for a refund .FRIDAY, Feb. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some Great Value cottage cheese products sold at Walmart are being recalled because they may not have been fully pasteurized, Saputo Cheese USA said.The recall affects select cottage cheese products made between Feb. 17 and 20, and sold in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported.No illnesses or hospitalizations have been reported so far.The issue was discovered during testing done by Saputo in partnership with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.Officials found that some liquid dairy ingredients used in the products may not have met state pasteurization standards.Pasteurization is a heating process that kills harmful bacteria. Products that are not fully pasteurized may pose a health risk, especially for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.The affected products were sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand in white plastic tubs with white lids. The “Best If Used By” date appears on the side of the lid.The recalled items include:Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese: 24 oz. UPC 078742373393Best If Used By: April 1 and April 3, 2026Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 2% milkfat: 24 oz. UPC 078742116730Best If Used By: April 1, April 2 and April 3, 2026Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 4% milkfat minimum16 oz. (UPC 078742372358) – Best If Used By April 2, 202624 oz. (UPC 078742372365) – Best If Used By April 2 and April 3, 20263 lb. (UPC 078742147970) – Best If Used By April 1 and April 2, 2026The company said the pasteurizer has been repaired and inspected by state officials. No other products made at the facility were affected.Customers who bought the recalled cottage cheese should not eat it. Instead, they should throw it away or return it to Walmart for a full refund.For more information, consumers can contact Saputo at 888-587-2423, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.More informationThe University of Arizona has more on why milk is pasteurized.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, company recall announcement, Feb. 25, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should check their refrigerator if they recently bought Great Value cottage cheese at Walmart. If the UPC and 'Best If Used By' date match the recall, the product should not be eaten.