Dry Powder Inhalers: A Double Win for COPD and Environment

TUESDAY, Feb. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Dry powder inhalers might provide a double benefit for people battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a new study says.These inhalers not only lead to slightly better lung health among COPD patients, but also are less harmful to the environment, researchers reported Feb. 23 in JAMA Internal Medicine.The most commonly prescribed dry powder inhaler for COPD outperformed the most common metered-dose inhaler, researchers found.Metered-dose inhalers rely on propellants to deliver drugs to the lungs — potent greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, researchers noted."The inhalers we studied are the first line treatment for many patients with COPD, so it's reassuring to see evidence that lower-emission inhalers may also be associated with slightly better clinical outcomes," said senior researcher Dr. William Feldman, a pulmonologist and health services researcher at UCLA Health."These findings highlight the opportunity to reduce health care-related emissions while potentially improving patient care," he said in a news release.For the new study, researchers compared nearly 9,500 COPD patients using a dry powder inhaler against the same number using a metered-dose inhaler.Patients using a dry powder inhaler must breathe in their medicine, rather than having it pushed into the lungs by an aerosol spray.Results showed that a dry powder inhaler loaded with umeclidinium and vilanterol produced a 14% lower risk of moderate or severe COPD flare-ups, compared to a metered-dose inhaler loaded with glycopyrrolate and formoterol.A soft mist inhaler loaded with tiotropium and olodaterol also did slightly better, lowering flare-up risk by 6% compared to a metered-dose inhaler among nearly 9,600 matched pairs. Soft mist inhalers also don't rely on propellants."This combination makes a strong case for using the dry powder inhaler when possible," Feldman said. "Although some patients may require metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers and soft mist inhalers are a safe and effective option for most patients with COPD."More informationThe Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has more about metered-dose and dry powder inhalers.SOURCE: UCLA, news release, Feb. 23, 2026