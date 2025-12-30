Senior Health

Where A Senior Lives Can Hinder Their Recovery From A Broken Hip, Experts Say

Asian senior woman on wheelchair with caregiver help support walking down the stairs prevent accident, slip and fall at home.
manassanant/Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
News
Fractures
Falls
Geriatric Care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com