Most Americans Struggle With Poor Sleep, Daytime Drowsiness: Survey

Key Takeaways

  • More than half of American adults say they don't get enough sleep, a new survey shows

  • Sleepiness is taking a toll on their work and their relationships

  • It also affects drivers' responses on the road

THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 8 in 10 Americans go through the day in a fog that interferes with their jobs, their moods and their relationships.

Chalk it up to sleepiness: A new survey shows that 54% of Americans think they just don't get enough sleep.

"Daytime sleepiness is more than just an inconvenience -- it can affect our ability to function our best, impacting everything from work productivity to personal relationships," said sleep specialist Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a spokesman for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the survey sponsor.

The online poll of more than 2,000 adults was conducted in mid-May and revealed that daytime sleepiness is taking a big toll.

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said it hampers their productivity, making it hard to focus and complete work efficiently. One-third (31%) said sleepiness affects the quality of their work -- a complaint more often voiced by men than by women.

A similar percentage (34%) of respondents see effects of sleepiness on their memory and mental recall, and 16% said it affects their reaction time behind the wheel.

Notably, nearly a quarter (24%) said it affects their relationships with family and friends. 

"These statistics paint a clear picture of the widespread impact of daytime sleepiness," Abreu said in an AASM news release.

The academy says adults need seven or more hours of sleep a night. It recommends maintaining a consistent bedtime, creating a restful environment for sleep and discussing sleep problems with a doctor.

"It's crucial for individuals to recognize the importance of healthy sleep and seek help if they are struggling to sleep well on a regular basis," Abreu said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has a tips sheet that includes healthy habits for better sleep.

SOURCE: American Academy of Sleep Medicine, news release, Oct. 1, 2024

What This Means For You

Adults need seven to eight hours of sleep most nights. Those who don't sleep well on a regular basis may need a doctor to find out why.

