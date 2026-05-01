Senses, Not Muscles, Key to Speech Recovery After Stroke

Key TakeawaysSenses matter as much as movement when it comes to regaining speech following a strokeSubjects had trouble remembering new speech patterns when their brain’s sensory regions were disruptedDisruption of the motor cortex did not have the same effect.FRIDAY, May 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A stroke victim’s senses might matter as much as their muscles as they work to relearn how to talk, a new study says.Previously, experts thought that remembering the facial movements involved in speech was primarily the role of the brain’s motor system, which moves muscles in the correct way at the correct time.But new findings show that retaining newly learned speech movements depends more on brain processes related to the senses, researchers reported April 24 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.Disrupting a person’s sensory brain regions made it more difficult for participants to retain new speech patterns, but disrupting their motor cortex didn’t, researchers found.“Our study challenges the assumption that new speech memories are solely reliant on changes in motor areas of the brain,” said lead author Nishant Rao, an associate research scientist at the Yale Child Study Center in New Haven, Connecticut.“Instead, it underscores the importance of changes in auditory and somatosensory brain areas in shaping how we learn to speak,” Rao said in a news release.For the study, researchers engaged 71 healthy young adults in an experiment where their speech was changed in real time and played back to them through headphones, causing them to learn new speech patterns.During this process, the research team used magnetic waves to disrupt the neural activity of three important speech-related regions:The auditory cortex, involved in hearingThe somatosensory cortex, which senses touch, pain, temperature and body positionThe motor cortex, involved with muscle movementDisrupting the sensory areas — the auditory or somatosensory cortexes —made it tough to remember new speech patterns, when participants were tested 24 hours later. This effect wasn’t seen when the motor cortex was disrupted.“These findings establish a sensory basis for speech motor memory, indicating that plasticity in sensory brain areas is necessary for learning and retaining newly acquired speech movements,” Rao said.These results could improve speech rehab following a stroke or brain injury, and could help improve brain-computer interfaces by highlighting the role of brain sensory activity in control of the movements related to speech, researchers said.“Sensorimotor neuroscience has traditionally focused on frontal motor areas as the principal drivers of movement,” senior researcher David Ostry, an adjunct professor with the Yale Child Study Center, said in a news release. “This study changes that understanding by showing that human motor learning is extensively sensory in nature.”More informationDuke University has more on stroke recovery.SOURCES: Yale School of Medicine, news release, April 28, 2026; Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, April 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouWhen it comes to regaining speech, stroke recovery might depend on a person’s senses as much as their motor abilities, researchers say..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter