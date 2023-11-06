Tyson Chicken Nuggets Recalled Over Small Metal Pieces in Product

MONDAY, Nov. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets have been recalled by maker Tyson Foods Inc. after customers discovered small bits of metal in some of the nuggets.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of the nuggets, which were produced on Sept. 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement it released Saturday.

FSIS said it has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone who's worried about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the agency said.

The recall is specifically for the 29-ounce plastic bags of the product called Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties, the FSIS said.

Approximately 29,819 pounds of the Fun Nuggets are affected by the recall, and they were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The plastic packages contain “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, the agency added.

The products subject to recall also have the number “P-7211” on the back on the package.

The problem was discovered after Tyson Foods notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

The FSIS urged that anyone who might be keeping a bag of the Fun Nuggets in the freezer throw them out and avoid eating them. The bags of nuggets can also be returned to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101.

More information

SOURCE: U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, news release, Nov. 4, 2023