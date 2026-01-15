FDA Moves to Remove Suicide Warnings From GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no suicide risk linked to GLP-1 weight loss drugsIts review included nearly 108,000 patientsDrugmakers are being asked to update warning labels.THURSDAY, Jan. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal health regulators say popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound do not increase the risk of suicidal thoughts, and they have asked drugmakers to remove those warnings from medication labels.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday that its latest safety review found no link between GLP-1 weight loss drugs and suicidal thoughts or behavior.The request applies to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and its older drug Saxenda, as well as Eli Lilly’s Zepbound.GLP-1 drugs were first developed to treat type 2 diabetes. They work by behaving like a hormone in the gut that helps people feel full, which can reduce appetite and lead to weight loss.The FDA said it reviewed data from 91 placebo-controlled clinical trials involving 107,910 patients. Of those, 60,338 people took a GLP-1 drug, while 47,572 received a placebo.The analysis found no higher risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior among people taking GLP-1 drugs compared to those who did not, according to the FDA.It also found no increased risk for other mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, irritability or psychosis.The agency had shared similar findings after a preliminary review in 2024, but said at that time that limited data meant a small risk could not be ruled out.With more data available, the FDA said the evidence does not support a connection.More informationEuropean Neuropsychopharmacology has previously explored the association between suicidal thoughts and GLP-1 injections.SOURCE: CNN, Jan. 14, 2026.What This Means For YouFor those taking or considering a GLP-1 weight loss drug, officials say current evidence does not show an increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter