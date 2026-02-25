Novo Nordisk Cuts Prices of Ozempic and Wegovy Starting January 2027

Key TakeawaysOzempic and Wegovy prices will drop starting Jan. 1, 2027The monthly cost will fall to about $675 for patientsCuts apply to all doses and some pill versions, too.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Some of the most popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs in the U.S. will soon cost a lot less.Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday that it will cut U.S. list prices of Ozempic and Wegovy by up to 50% starting next year.The lower prices will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, the same time that reduced prices begin under Medicare plans for older people.As part of the change, Ozempic and Wegovy will each cost about $675 per month. That’s half the current price of Wegovy and about a 35% drop for Ozempic, which is used to help treat diabetes. Both are injectable drugs.The company said the price cuts will also apply to Wegovy pills and Rybelsus, another diabetes medication. All doses of these drugs are included.Novo Nordisk said the move aligns with its goal of making these medicines, commonly known as GLP-1s, more affordable as competition grows.The market for these drugs has become more crowded in recent years. At the same time, more people are buying them without insurance, making pricing an even bigger concern.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1s.SOURCE: NBC News, Feb. 24, 2026.What This Means For YouPatients using Ozempic or Wegovy may pay much less starting next year..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter