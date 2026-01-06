Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk Launches Daily Weight-Loss Pill to Expand GLP-1 Access

Monthly costs range anywhere from $150 to $300 without insurance
Los Angeles, USA - April 4, 2023 Novo Nordisk only editorial Stock information on the logo of the office facade
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Weight Loss
Diet Drugs
Weight

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com