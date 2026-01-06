Novo Nordisk Launches Daily Weight-Loss Pill to Expand GLP-1 Access

Key TakeawaysThe first GLP-1 weight-loss pill is now available across the U.S.Monthly costs range anywhere from $150 to $300 without insuranceThe pill showed weight loss similar to the injection in trials.TUESDAY, Jan. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A daily pill for weight loss has officially arrived in the U.S.On Monday, Novo Nordisk rolled out the first GLP-1 weight-loss pill, an oral version of Wegovy.The company says the new option is designed to reach people who want the benefits of GLP-1 drugs without injections, and to avoid the supply shortages that limited access to earlier treatments.Doctors can now prescribe the pill, and patients can pick it up at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide or through mail-order services.Retailers include CVS and Costco, along with telehealth platforms partnered with Novo Nordisk and the company’s own direct-to-consumer service.The pill is taken once a day. For people paying out of pocket, the starter dose costs $150 a month. The highest dose, which delivers the greatest weight loss, is priced at $300 a month. It will be available by the end of the week.Novo Nordisk says people with employer insurance coverage may pay as little as $25 per month.The pill was approved last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity and reduce cardiovascular risk. It contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient used in injectable Wegovy and Ozempic.Novo Nordisk executives say the company has spent years preparing for this launch. The pills are being made at a manufacturing hub in Clayton, North Carolina, where a $4 billion expansion is underway.“We are launching the Wegovy pill in a way that we’ve never launched before,” David Moore, executive vice president of U.S. operations at Novo Nordisk, told The Washington Post."We have the benefit now of living through multiple launches of our GLP-1s," he said. "So we’re prepared, we’re ready to go."Supply has been a major challenge for injectable GLP-1 drugs. For more than two years, shortages led the FDA to allow compounding pharmacies to make off-brand versions of Ozempic and Wegovy, which cut into sales and limited access for many people.Novo Nordisk hopes the pill will help it compete more strongly with Eli Lilly, which has gained ground with its injectable weight-loss drug Zepbound and is seeking approval for its own GLP-1 pill.In clinical trials, participants taking the highest dose of the Wegovy pill lost about 14% of their body weight over 64 weeks. Novo Nordisk estimates weight loss could reach about 17% if patients remain on treatment, which is similar to the injectable version.“Injection-like efficacy in a pill,” Moore told The Post.People inside the company say the pill could appeal to people who have shied away from GLP-1 drugs because they did not want regular shots.“Maybe it was they just didn’t see themselves treating their disease with an injection,” Moore said.More informationLearn more about the new pill at Novo Nordisk.SOURCE: The Washington Post, Jan. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouFor patients dissuaded from trying GLP-1 weight-loss treatments because of injections, a daily pill may be an option to discuss with their doctor.