Rapid Weight Loss Beats Slow and Steady in New Clinical Trial

Key TakeawaysRapid weight loss may lead to better long-term results than gradual weight lossIn a new study, rapid weight-loss group lost 13% of their body weight in the first 16 weeks versus 8% in gradual groupOne year later, the rapid-loss group maintained greater overall weight loss.MONDAY, May 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When it comes to weight loss, is slow and steady really the winning strategy? Or could a rapid drop actually lead to better long-term results?New research presented in Istanbul last week at the European Congress on Obesity is challenging the long-held belief that losing weight too quickly leads to rebound weight gain.In this 52-week randomized clinical trial, researchers followed 284 adults with obesity who were assigned to either a rapid or gradual weight-loss program.During the first 16 weeks, the rapid weight-loss group followed a structured low-calorie plan starting at under 1,000 calories per day, increasing step-by-step to about 1,500 calories daily. The gradual group reduced intake more moderately, averaging around 1,400 calories per day.After that, both groups entered the same 36-week weight-regain prevention program with coaching and ongoing support.The result? Those in the rapid weight-loss group lost nearly 13% of their body weight in the first 16 weeks, compared to just over 8% in the gradual group.A year later, they still maintained significantly greater weight loss overall and were much more likely to hit clinically meaningful targets linked to lower risks of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and osteoarthritis."Our results clearly challenge the prevailing belief that slow and steady gradual weight loss is necessary to prevent weight regain and reduce obesity-related complications," said Line Kristin Johnson, of the Vestfold Hospital Trust in Tønsberg, Norway. She said the urgent need for weight-loss and weight-maintenance strategies make the findings particularly relevant."As many individuals with obesity cannot access or afford medical or surgical treatments, our results support the potential of effective, commercially available weight-reduction programs to help reduce the growing burden on public healthcare systems," she said in a news release.Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on steps for losing weight.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouRapid weight loss may be more effective than gradual weight loss for achieving and maintaining meaningful long-term weight loss..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter