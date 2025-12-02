WHO Issues First Guidance on Using GLP-1 Drugs to Treat Obesity

Key TakeawaysObesity affects over 1 billion people worldwide and is tied to 3.7 million deaths in 2024WHO’s first guideline on obesity care supports GLP-1 medications for long-term treatment in adultsWHO warns that drugs alone are not enough and stresses the need for greater access, affordability and lifelong support for obesity.TUESDAY, Dec. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The World Health Organization (WHO) released its first-ever guideline on using GLP-1 medications to treat obesity. The disease now affects more than 1 billion people worldwide and is tied to 3.7 million deaths in 2024.The new recommendations reflect a major change in how obesity is viewed and treated. The WHO classifies obesity as a chronic, relapsing condition that often needs long-term care, including medication, nutrition support, physical activity and continued follow-up from health professionals."Obesity is a major global health challenge that the WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care," WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.“While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”The WHO issued two conditional recommendations based on current evidence:GLP-1 medicines may be used for long-term treatment in adults with obesity, except for pregnant women. The WHO noted that these drugs have shown clear benefits for weight loss and metabolic health, but there is limited data on how safe and effective these drugs are over the long term, in addition to cost and access challenges for many people who need them.People prescribed GLP-1 drugs may also benefit from intensive behavior programs, including structured guidance on healthy eating and physical activity. Early evidence suggests that adding this to drug therapy could improve results.GLP-1 medications, the same class of drugs used for type 2 diabetes, were added to the WHO’s Essential Medicines List in 2025 for folks with high-risk diabetes.Obesity increases the risk of several serious illnesses, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. It can also worsen outcomes in those battling infectious diseases.But the WHO stressed that medication alone will not reverse the obesity problem. The guideline calls for a broader plan built around three pillars:Healthier environments including policies that support health.Targeted screening for people at higher risk.Lifelong care that focuses on each person’s needs.The WHO also noted the enormous economic burden. Obesity is expected to cost the world $3 trillion each year by 2030.GLP-1 drugs are expensive and the WHO warns that without clear policies, these treatments may worsen existing health inequalities. Even with increased production, the agency expects the medications will reach fewer than 10% of people who could benefit by 2030.To improve access, the WHO is urging communities to explore tools like tiered pricing, pooled purchasing and voluntary licensing.The guidelines were developed through extensive evidence review and consultation with researchers and folks living with obesity. The WHO says the guidance will be updated regularly as new research becomes available.Next year, the organization plans to work with international partners to help ensure treatment reaches people with the greatest need first.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on obesity.SOURCE: World Health Organization, Dec. 1, 2025.What This Means For YouGLP-1 drugs may become a more widely supported option for folks living with obesity..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter