Exercise Can Help Women In Menopause Feel Better

Key TakeawaysExercise can help manage mood problems caused by menopauseAerobics had the best effect on reducing depression and improving quality of lifeMind-body practices also helped with emotional regulation.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women going through menopause might consider turning to exercise to help them with problems like depression, anxiety and stress, a new evidence review says.Physical activity — particularly aerobics and mind-body practices like yoga — helped enhance women’s mood during menopause, researchers reported Oct. 13 in the journal Menopause.It could be a solid alternative for women who can’t get or aren’t interested in hormone therapy for their menopause symptoms, researchers said.“Treatment options for menopause are limited, with many women being unable to or choosing not to take hormone therapy,” said lead researcher Simone Saidel.“This study plays an important role in expanding the options available for symptom management, whereby clinicians may recommend it as an early intervention or an adjunct to medical or psychological treatments,” Saidel said in a news release. Saidel is a clinical psychologist with the National Health Service in England.Menopause can play havoc with women’s psychological well-being, with fluctuating hormone levels contributing to depression, low mood, anxiety, stress, and problems with thinking or memory, researchers said in background notes.These aren’t trivial mood swings, but can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life, researchers said. For example, an estimated 1 in 10 women leave work due to menopause symptoms.For the review, researchers analyzed data from 12 previous clinical trials including more than 1,000 women.The studies examined two different types of physical activity:Aerobic activities like walking, Zumba, aerobic exercise, dance and TaekwondoMind-body activities like yoga, tai chi, Pilates and stretching Results showed that aerobics had the strongest effect for reducing depression and improving overall quality of life, researchers said. The endorphins released during aerobics are thought to improve mood, offsetting fluctuations in estrogen.Aerobics also might fit more easily into the lives of middle-aged women. One trial had women walk three times a week for 30 minutes, and another had them attend three one-hour Zumba classes per week.Mind-body exercises also caused strong improvements in quality of life by enhancing emotional regulation, researchers said.“Physical activity is an effective, accessible, non-pharmacological strategy to support psychological well-being and quality of life during midlife menopause,” senior researcher Aimee Spector, director of the University College London Menopause Mind Lab, said in a news release.“The majority of the interventions also used group-based formats, likely to foster social connection and peer support, both being factors associated with improved quality of life during menopause,” Spector said.However, more research is needed to better establish which types of exercise are most beneficial, researchers said.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has fitness tips for menopause.SOURCE: University College London, news release, Oct. 13, 2026.What This Means For YouWomen should talk with their doctor about an exercise program that could help them with menopause symptoms..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter