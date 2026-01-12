Teenage Girl's Case Highlights Potential Explanation For Chronic UTIs

Key TakeawaysDoctors think they’ve figured out why chronic UTIs occur in some girls and womenBacteria embedded in their bladder wall evade antibiotics, and cause UTIs to spring up after treatment endsA case study shows how this has driven chronic UTIs in a 14-year-old girl who’s been having infections since age 8.MONDAY, Jan. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Millions of women and girls worldwide suffer from chronic urinary tract infections that defy treatment and stump both doctors and microbiologists.But researchers now think they have figured out one way chronic UTIs occur.A growing body of evidence suggests that the cause of these UTIs might be bacteria that embed deep within a woman’s bladder wall, potentially evading both the immune system and antibiotics, researchers reported in the journal ASM Case Reports.Chronic UTIs can occur in girls as young as 5, said lead researcher Arthika Manoharan, a University of Sydney microbiologist. Chronic UTIs happen twice or more within six months.These girls are treated with antibiotics for years, but their UTIs come back the moment treatment stops, Manoharan said.“Often people think of UTIs only affecting adult women who are sexually active, which is not the case,” said in a news release.“There are many cases where this issue starts in childhood, with no clear cause,” Manoharan said. “This can have a huge impact to their quality of life at a time when they should be enjoying school, playing sports and simply being kids.”A case study involving a 14-year-old girl suffering from chronic and debilitating UTIs demonstrates how these embedded bacteria can resist treatment, the new report said.The girl has suffered from chronic UTIs since the age of 8, with symptoms including painful urination, needing to urinate urgently and frequently and severe urinary incontinence, researchers said.No antibiotic regimen — even aggressive long-term courses — could eliminate her infection, the case study said.That’s because tests showed the E. coli bacteria causing her UTIs had become embedded inside the inner lining of her bladder, also known as the epithelium.Her samples showed no evidence of improvement despite years of treatment, researchers said.These results indicate the need for treatments that can root out these embedded bacteria, researchers said.To that end, Manoharan has started building a database of UTIs focusing on children younger than 15. She hopes the new database will help researchers explore why some girls develop chronic UTIs and others don’t.“The longer consequences of persistent UTIs can be severe,” Manoharan said. “Some women see their employment affected due to chronic incontinence; others are unable to maintain a sexual relationship. Many echo the same sentiment: One minute you’re fine, the next you’re in agony and can’t leave the house.”More informationUCLA Health has more on chronic UTIs.SOURCE: University of Sydney, news release, Jan. 6, 2026 .What This Means For YouChronic UTIs might occur in young girls due to bacteria embedded in their bladder wall, which persist despite antibiotic treatment..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter