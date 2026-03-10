Culinary Medicine: Eating Your Way to Better Health

Imagine being handed a “prescription” that sends you straight to the kitchen — instead of the pharmacy.That’s the idea behind culinary medicine — a growing field that combines cooking, nutrition science, and medical education.Instead of just telling people what not to eat, culinary medicine shows them how to cook food that supports their health.The goal: to prevent, manage and treat chronic conditions.“Something we frequently get asked is, you know, what is the best diet for diabetes? What is the best diet for weight loss? What is the best diet for heart disease?” (Nate Wood, MD, MHS, Chef, DipABLM, DABOM, Director of Culinary Medicine, Yale School of Medicine)Culinary medicine is a vital part of patient care at Yale New Haven Health. And Dr. Nate Wood’s passion project.“So, there are lots of barriers to people eating healthily. I think one is knowing how to get the healthy food and knowing is what even is healthy food. But then another big one is how to prepare this healthy food in a way that makes it still taste good, right? (Nate Wood, MD, MHS, Chef, DipABLM, DABOM, Director of Culinary Medicine, Yale School of Medicine)Inside the Irving and Alice Brown Teaching Kitchen, patients and chef-dietitians work together. All it takes to get in is a referral from a Yale clinician. And the experience is free.“Our primary goal is to get people just more comfortable in the kitchen, build a little bit of that confidence so that they can go home and they can take these steps that we’re not only showing them, but also, again, the referring clinician has probably talked to them about healthy diet and cooking more at home.” (Max Goldstein MS, RDN, CDN, CCMS, Teaching Kitchen Chef /Dietitian, Yale New Haven Health)Each session starts with a short nutrition lesson from a chef and registered dietitian like Max Goldstein.Then comes the fun part — hands-on cooking. Participants chop, stir, taste, and learn alongside a team of professionals, including Chef Dani Sanders.“In the teaching kitchen we teach a plant-forward style of eating, not necessarily plant-based, but plant-forward, meaning that you can have animal products but they’re not going to be the center of the plate.” (Dani Sanders, RDN, MPH, Teaching Kitchen Chef /Dietitian)Yale New Haven HealthIt’s really making a real difference for this couple after his recent stint in cardiac rehab.“ Cleaner diet, less salt. Less sugar. But things taste better.” (Teaching Kitchen Participant)“ I definitely feel more energy. Everything’s working better. Sleeping better. And it will just keep improving. Plus, I’m much more mindful of what I’m doing now as far as making choices.” (Teaching Kitchen Participant)While the lesson is important, so is making it fun.At the end, everyone shares the meal they made together.The takeaway isn’t just a notebook full of recipes. It’s knowing what food to buy and how to prepare it to improve your life.“I think bringing nutrition into the medicine conversation is extremely important because it starts to adjust the real causes of a lot of these conditions.” (Dani Sanders, RDN, MPH, Teaching Kitchen Chef /Dietitian)And research backs the benefits.“We know that culinary medicine interventions help people lower their blood pressure, their BMI, their sugars, their cholesterol.” (Nate Wood, MD, MHS, Chef, DipABLM, DABOM, Director of Culinary Medicine, Yale School of Medicine)Dr. Wood and his team will be launching a long-term study to follow up on their patients within the next few months..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter