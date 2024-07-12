40% of Cancer Cases Are Linked to Lifestyle Choices, New Study Finds

40% of cancer cases and about half of all cancer deaths in the U.S. are linked to lifestyle choices, a new study finds.

These modifiable risk factors include cigarette smoking, excess weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise, diet, UV exposure and infections.

Researchers analyzed nationally representative data on cancer incidence and mortality and found smoking was by far the leading risk factor, contributing to 20% of cancer cases and nearly a third of all cancer deaths.

The lead author says, “Despite considerable declines in smoking… the number of lung cancer deaths attributable to cigarette smoking in the United States is alarming.”

Overweight and obesity were associated with nearly 8% of cancer cases, followed by alcohol consumption at about 5%, UV radiation and physical inactivity.

When looking by cancer type, the researchers found 100% of cervical cancer cases, nearly 90% of lung cancer cases and 80% of melanoma cases were caused by potentially modifiable risk factors.

The senior author says, “These findings show there is a continued need to increase equitable access to preventive health care and awareness about preventive measures.”

He says these measures include vaccines for the hepatitis B virus, which causes liver cancer, and HPV, which can cause several cancer types.

Source: CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, American Cancer Society