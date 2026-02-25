Cancer and Mental Health: A Critical First Year That May Impact Survival

The psychological distress brought on by cancer may significantly impact early survival, a new study finds.Researchers followed about 371,000 cancer patients who had no documented mental health disorder before their diagnosis.Nearly 40,000 developed one within a year. The most common: generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder.More than a third were prescribed at least one oral psychotropic medication.Patients with a new mental health condition had 51% higher odds of dying from any cause in the first one to three years after cancer diagnosis, according to the analysis.The elevated risk declined to 17% higher after three to five years and then disappeared.The lead author says, “Over the past several years, we’ve had an increasing appreciation for the important relationship between cancer, its treatment, and mental health.”He says these findings highlight the need for early mental health screening and treatment after a cancer diagnosis to help reduce mortality risks.Source: CANCERAuthor Affiliations: University of California, San Francisco.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter