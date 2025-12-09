Do GLP-1 Drugs Affect Cancer Risk? New Study Says Probably Not

Could popular GLP-1 drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity increase cancer risk?A large, new study suggests they likely do not -- at least when it comes to obesity-related cancers.Researchers analyzed 48 randomized controlled trials involving more than 94,000 adults with type 2 diabetes or obesity.Participants received FDA-approved medications such as semaglutide, dulaglutide, or tirzepatide, or placebo. And cancer diagnoses were tracked over relatively short follow-up periods.Overall, the results showed GLP-1 drugs probably have little or no effect on the risk of thyroid, pancreatic, breast, or kidney cancer.They may also have little or no effect on colon, esophageal, or liver cancer, although the evidence there isn’t very strong. And when it comes to gastric cancer, researchers say the impact is still very uncertain.The authors say these findings offer useful insights into GLP-1 safety, but longer-term studies are needed to clarify any potential risks or protective effects.Source: Annals of Internal MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Danbury Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, University at Buffalo-Catholic Health System,Unity Hospital, Rochester Regional Health, Kaohsiung Medical University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation, National Taiwan University Hospital, University of Vermont Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Northwell Health Cancer Institute .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter