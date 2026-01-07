New Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines Give Women More Options

New cervical cancer screening guidelines are expanding how women can get tested — and who pays for it.The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced updates that add a new option: Women can now collect vaginal samples for cervical cancer screening on their own at home and mail them to a lab.For average-risk women ages 30 to 65, high-risk HPV testing every five years is now the preferred screening method.Samples can be collected by a clinician or by the patient, and Pap testing remains an option.For women ages 21 to 29, the guidelines continue to recommend cervical cytology, or Pap testing, every three years.The update also includes new insurance protections.Most health plans will be required to cover any additional testing needed to complete the screening process for malignancies, with coverage beginning January 1, 2027.HRSA Administrator Tom Engels says expanding screening options and removing cost barriers will help more women take an active role in protecting their health.The move follows FDA approval of self-collection tests in 2024 and 2025, along with evidence showing self-collection is as effective as clinician collection.It also aligns with new cervical cancer screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society.Source: HRSA.gov.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter