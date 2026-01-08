New Study Raises Questions About Cancer Risk and Certain Food Preservatives

A new study suggests some commonly used food preservatives may be linked to a modest increase in cancer risk.Researchers followed more than 105,000 healthy adults in France for about seven and a half years, using detailed food records and medical data.They tracked 17 preservatives used in processed foods and drinks.The results showed most were not associated with cancer. And no link was found between total preservative intake and overall cancer risk.However, higher intake of several specific preservatives was linked to higher cancer risk.For example:· Potassium sorbate was associated with a 14% higher risk of overall cancer and a 26% higher risk of breast cancer· Total sulfites were linked to a 12% higher overall cancer risk· Sodium nitrite was associated with a 32% higher risk of prostate cancer· Potassium nitrate and acetates were linked to higher risks of overall and breast cancerWhile the study was observational and cannot prove cause and effect, the authors say, “If confirmed, these new data call for the re-evaluation of regulations governing the food industry’s use of these additives, to improve consumer protection.”In the meantime, they encourage consumers to choose fresh, minimally processed foods whenever possible.Source: The BMJAuthor Affiliations: Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, Université Paris Cité, Centre for Research in Epidemiology and Statistics, Nutrition And Cancer Research Network, World Health Organization, Université de Toulouse, The French Public Health Agency, Bobigny, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Institut Pasteur.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter