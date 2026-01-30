Hidden Salt in Tap Water May Raise Blood Pressure

Salt is something we’re told to limit in our food, but a new study suggests it may also be hiding in our drinking water.A global analysis found that higher salt levels in tap water are linked to higher blood pressure and a greater risk of hypertension, especially in coastal areas.Researchers reviewed data from more than 74,000 people across the U.S. and six other countries,comparing blood pressure readings with local water salinity.People exposed to saltier drinking water had higher average blood pressure…according to the results… with the top number rising just over 3 points, and the bottom number rising nearly 3 points.That may seem modest, but the researchers say even small increases can have major public-health effects when large populations are exposed.Overall, higher water salinity was tied to a 26 percent higher risk of high blood pressure, with the strongest links seen near coastlines.While food remains the main source of sodium, researchers say salty drinking water may add to the total load,highlighting the role environmental factors can play in heart health.One study author recommends consumers check local water quality reports and focus on overall dietary sodium.Source: BMJ Global HealthAuthor Affiliations: Florida International University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, University of South Carolina, University of Manitoba, Universidad del Valle, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Mymensingh Medical College, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Pan American Health Organization .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter