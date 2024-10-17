Standing More Than Sitting May Not Help Your Heart

If you bought yourself a standing desk to offset the health risks of sitting too much, it may not be the best investment.

A new study finds standing more than sitting does not counteract the effects of an otherwise sedentary lifestyle. For the study, 83,000 British adults were asked to wear special movement monitors that collected heart and circulatory data.

After seven to eight years, the results showed that standing without actual movement or exercise had no cardiovascular benefits.

In fact, prolonged standing could actually increase the risk of circulatory problems, such as varicose veins and blood clots, according to the researchers.

But these findings do mean it’s safe to bring back that old office chair.

One author says, “For people who sit for long periods on a regular basis, including plenty of incidental movement throughout the day and structured exercise may be a better way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

He suggests taking regular movement breaks, using the stairs, adding a walk to your lunch hour and adding exercise to your schedule.

Source: Journal of Epidemiology

Author Affiliations: University of Sydney, Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub