Study: Going to Bed at the Same Time Each Night Lowers Blood Pressure

Here’s something surprisingly simple that might help lower blood pressure: going to bed at the same time every night.A small, new study found a consistent bedtime benefits the heart — even when the amount of total sleep doesn’t change.Researchers monitored the usual sleep habits of 11 middle-aged adults with high blood pressure for a week.Then the participants were asked to pick a bedtime and stick to it for two weeks. No naps, no specific duration… just consistency.Normally, their bedtimes shifted by about 30 minutes each night. During the test, that variation dropped to about 7 minutes.And the results were significant, according to the researchers.24-hour blood pressure readings dropped by 4 points on the top, systolic number, and 3 points on the bottom, diastolic number … reductions comparable to adding exercise or cutting salt.Nighttime readings dropped even more: 5 points systolic and 4 points diastolic.The researchers say even a 5-point nighttime drop can translate to more than a 10% lower cardiovascular risk.The benefit was also seen in participants already taking blood pressure medication.The authors say irregular bedtimes can disrupt the body’s internal clock, which helps regulate sleep and heart function, while a steady schedule may support healthier nighttime patterns.If larger trials confirm these findings, they say bedtime regularity could be a low-cost and highly scalable way to reduce cardiovascular risk.Source: Oxford University Press Author Affiliations: Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, University of Oregon, Portland VA.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter